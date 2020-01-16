Love Aaj Kal FIRST Poster: Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan are lost in love & announce the trailer release date

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan share the first poster of Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal announcing about the trailer of the film.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have been the talk of the town since the announcement of Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal was made. The two had also created a buzz when rumours of the two dating eachother was out. While the first look and wrap up announcement made the audience go gaga over the two and made them eagerly wait to watch the movie, Sara has shared the first poster of the film revealing about its trailer and we just can't keep calm.

In the poster, we can see Kartik aka Veer is lying on the bed and Sara aka Zoe is lying upon him. While Kartik's eyes are closed, Sara looks sad and heartbroken in the poster. Sharing the poster, Sara wrote, "Meet Veer and Zoe Come get wound up in our whirlwind wonderland #LoveAajKal Trailer out tomorrow‼️" Kartik too shared the poster on his Instagram account. He wrote, "वहाँ हैं नहीं जहाँ लेटे हैं ....... कहीं उड़ रहे हैं Veer और Zoe #LoveAajKal Trailer out tomorrow !!" Love Aaj Kal will share the love story of Kartik and Sara from 1990-2020 in the film.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie also stars Randeep Hooda. The movie is the sequel of the 2009 movie of the same name starring and . The film portrayed the feeling of pure love which never changes, although the perspective of realising one's soulmate has changed over time. The 2009 movie was a big hit and loved and appreciated by the audience. Love Aaj Kal starring Sara and Kartik will hit the theaters on this Valentine's Day.

