Love Aaj Kal: Janhvi Kapoor is ‘obsessed’ with Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan’s song, Shayad and so are we

Yesterday, the makers of Love Aaj Kal dropped the first song of the film titled Shayad, crooned by Arijit Singh and soon after, the song was trending on social media as fans showered immense love on the song. Amidst a host of messages and comments, one note that caught our attention was a message by Janhvi Kapoor who was all praises for the song. Yes, this Dhadak actress took to Instagram to share a still from the song and alongside the photo, Janhvi wrote, “Obsessed with this song…” Well, just like Janhvi Kapoor, we too are obsessed with the song.

Talking about the song- Shayad, it depicts two love stories, one set in 2020 and one in 1990, and looking at the trailer, the song looks like an ode to first love as Kartik romances Sara in the song. For all those who don’t know, Kartik Aaryan has a double role in the film and plays Veer (belonging to 2020) and Raghu (belonging to 1990). While Sara Ali Khan plays Veer's love interest, Zoe, debutante Arushi Sharma plays Raghu's lady love Leena.

Love Aaj Kal is directed by Imtiaz Ali and is scheduled to hit the screens on February 14, 2020. Love Aaj Kal is a remake of the 2009 film with the same name starring and and during an interview, when Saif Ali Khan was asked about the trailer of Sara’s film, he had said that he liked his film’s trailer better than Sara and Kartik’s trailer. As for Janhvi Kapoor, she is currently shooting for ’s Dostana 2 co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Lakshay and when Janhvi was asked about facing competition from Sara, she had said that she gets inspired looking at Sara.

