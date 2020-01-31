Love Aaj Kal: Kartik Aaryan admits 'Haan Main Galat' when he loses an argument to his mom & it is relatable AF

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan will be seen teaming up for the first time in Love Aaj Kal. Making the fans go a nostalgic ride, Kartik Aaryan is all set to reprise 's role pairing opposite Sara on the screen. The film is the second installment in the Love Aaj Kal series. The plot remains similar to that of Saif Ali Khan and starrer that hit the cinemas in 2009. Love Aaj Kal follows the love story of two couples running parallel with each other. It brings out the complexities of modern love in today's generation.

The two tracks Shayad and Haan Main Galat released by the makers of Love Aaj Kal have become chartbusters already! While Shayad soothes our soul, Haan Main Galat makes us relive Saif Ali Khan's Twist. As the makers unveiled Sara and Kartik's Twist 2.0, it surely got the netizens tapping their foot but also started a meme fest. Recently, Kartik reposted one of the memes and it is hilarious! The meme shows a still from the song Haan Main Galat featuring Kartik Aaryan put up a stern face. The user put the text 'Haan Main Galat' on the picture and captioned it as, "When you run out of logical points during an argument with your mom."

Kartik shared the meme and had a big laugh as he wrote, "Mummy kabhi galat nahi hoti #Raghu Mumma’s boy #HaanMainGalat #LoveAajkal ...#Repost @memeswalibandi This line deserves the Best Come Back award" and it couldn't be more relatable.

Check out the song here:

Meanwhile, the Imtiaz Ali directorial Love Aaj Kal is slated for Valentine's Day 2020 release. Besides Love Aaj Kal, Kartik will soon be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-starring Kiara Advani and the film is to hit the screens on July 31, 2020.

