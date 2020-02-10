Love Aaj Kal: Kartik Aaryan aka Raghu goes all ‘filmy’ in BTS video making fans impatient for the movie; WATCH

Talking about Love Aaj Kal, the film stars Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, and Randeep Hooda in lead roles and the film will hit the screens on Valentine’s Day 2020.

Be it Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Luka Chuppi, or Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik Aaryan has amply proved that he is a versatile actor, and with his latest release- Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, Kartik has piqued the interest of the audiences with his role of Veer and Raghu. While Veer is the quintessential boy-next-door, Raghu is the 90s kid and today, Kartik Aaryan shared a BTS video on social media wherein Kartik aka Raghu is seen posing for the camera. Alongside the video, Kartik wrote, “Filmy #Raghu #LoveAajkal #4DaysToGo #FiftyShadesOfRaghu…”

In the video, Kartik as Raghu is seen wearing beige pants, pullover and a red muffler and here, we can see Kartik posing for the camera while trying to act all filmy. From visiting colleges to cities and reality shows, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film and during their appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil Sharma asked Kartik to lift not Sara but Archana Puran Singh in his arms and Kartik happily did the needful. Also, during a recent round of promotions, Kartik Aaryan lifted Sara in his arms while dancing to Arijit Singh’s Shayad and audiences were left in a state of awe seeing their PDA.

Talking about Love Aaj Kal, the film stars Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, and Randeep Hooda in lead roles and the film will hit the screens on Valentine’s Day 2020. Post Love Aaj Kal, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Dostana 2 co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshay and also, Bhool Bhulaiyaan 2.

