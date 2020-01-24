Love Aaj Kal: Kartik Aaryan and Arushi Sharma express their happiness for being loved by the fans; WATCH

Love Aaj Kal's first song Shayad has been receiving a great response from everyone. Sharing the excitement and thanking his fans, Kartik and Arushi have shared a cute boomerang video.

Kartik Aaryan, who made the audience go gaga over him with some amazing performances so far promises to do so in the year 2020 as well. The actor, who was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh is all geared up for the release of his upcoming love drama, Love Aaj Kal. The trailer of the movie also starring Sara Ali Khan and Arushi Sharma which was released recently has been appreciated by many. After the wait, Love Aaj Kal’s first song, Shayad which was released a few days back pays an ode to first love in this romantic ballad.

The song Shayad has been receiving a great response from everyone. Sharing the excitement and thanking his fans, Kartik and Arushi have shared a cute boomerang video. In the video, we can see the two are in their school uniforms and while Kartik is playing with a pencil, Arushi is playing with her ponytail and sticking her tongue out. The two look cute and adorable together. Sharing the video, Kartik wrote, "#Raghu aur #Leena ki khushi dekhiye #Shayad Trending at number 1 !! Thank you for the love #LoveAajkal."

Check out Kartik Aaryan's post here:

For the uninitiated, Kartik plays the role of Raghu in the 1990's era and Arushi portrays the role of Leena his love. Love Aaj Kal will also stars Randeep Hooda in a pivotal role and since the trailer has come out, it has been trending on YouTube. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and Reliance Entertainment. At the trailer launch, Kartik and Sara addressed the media as well and immediately kicked off the promotions by visiting the sets of Bigg Boss 13. Love Aaj Kal is slated to release on Valentine’s Day 2020.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan’s nickname for Dostana 2 co star Janhvi Kapoor is too cute for words; Find Out

Credits :Instagram

Read More