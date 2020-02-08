Love Aaj Kal: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan turn naughty when Imtiaz Ali is not around on the sets; Watch

Sara and Kartik have been travelling to places to promote their film leaving no stone turned. Fans are already going gaga and are eagerly waiting to watch the movie.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have been the talk of the town since the two started working on Imtiaz Ali'a Love Aaj Kal. The two created a buzz with their on and off dating rumours. The two are currently busy promoting the film in full spree. Sara and Kartik have been travelling to places to promote their film leaving no stone turned. Fans are already going gaga over their sizzling chemistry as seen in the trailer and are eagerly waiting to watch the film.

Recently, a BTS video of Sara and Kartik has been doing rounds on social media. In this BTS video we can see Sara and Kartik are having a gala time when director Imtiaz is not around and are upto some or the other mischief. While Kartik is dancing in a towel, Sara is seen goofing around. At the end of the video, Imtiaz says that you guys are taking the filmmakers too lightly.The video is uploaded by a fan and we can see what fun the team of Love Aaj Kal had while shooting for the film.

Check out the video here:

Talking about the movie Love Aaj Kal, it has been directed by Imtiaz Ali and is produced by famed filmmaker Dinesh Vijan. The movie also stars Arushi Sharma and Randeep Hooda. For the unversed, it is slated to be released on February 14, 2020 on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. Kartik's romantic boy image has a double dose in the film as Raghu and Veer and it has piqued everyone’s curiosity. The trailer and the songs are being loved by the audiences and Valentine's Day is going to be a treat for couples out there.

