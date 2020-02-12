Love Aaj Kal: Kartik Aaryan is caught blushing as fans address Sara Ali Khan as ‘bhabhi’; Watch Video

Love Aaj Kal starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan will hit the screens on Valentine’s Day 2020.

Be it promoting the film on reality shows or traveling to different cities, Love Aaj Kal duo Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. After making an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Dance Plus 5, and Indian idol, Sara and Kartik, or as they are fondly called, #Sartik, jetted off to Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Delhi and other cities to promote the film. In the latest, yesterday, Kartik and Sara were snapped in Agra as they posed against the beautiful Taj Mahal.

Now during their visit to Agra, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan also visited various colleges to promote the film and in one such college visit, Sara and Kartik stepped atop a bus in order to interact with their fans and while doing so, we got our hands on a video wherein fans and students are cheering for Kartik and Sara and suddenly, they start addressing Sara as Bhabhi. That’s right! Well, in the said video, as soon as fans start addressing Sara as ‘Bhabhi’, while Sara tries to royally ignore it, Kartik is seen blushing.

Talking about Love Aaj Kal, the film stars Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and the film is directed by Imtiaz Ali. Love Aaj Kal is a remake of Imtiaz Ali’s own film by the same name that featured and in the lead roles and explored two love stories set in different periods.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

