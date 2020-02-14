Love Aaj Kal: Kartik Aaryan feeding cake to Sara Ali Khan in THIS video will make you go aww

Post Love Aaj Kal, Sara will be seen romancing Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1 and also share screen space in Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

After all the promotions and traveling to different cities, and appearing on reality shows, finally, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan can heave a sigh of relief as Imtiaz Ali’s film- Love Aaj Kal has hit the screens today i.e. Valentine’s Day. Now last night, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan arrived together on a bike at the premiere of the film, and from one of the videos from the celebrations, we can see Kartik Aaryan feeding a slice of cake to Sara Ali Khan. In the video, Sara paints a pretty picture in an all white Indian wear while Kartik looks dapper in black.

During the promotions of Love Aaj Kal, when Sara and Kartik Aaryan were promoting the film in Agra, a bevy of fans started addressing Sara as bhabhi and while the Kedarnath actress chose to ignore it, in the video, Kartik was seen blushing. Also, yesterday, Kartik shared a video on social media from the sets of Love Aaj Kal wherein Sara beats him up after Kartik asks kids to call Sara as bhabhi. During a recent interview, Sara Ali Khan had revealed that u unlike popular belief that made Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan meet at an event, she had already met Kartik prior to that and since she didn’t want to break Ranveer’s heart, therefore, she never told him the secret of having met Kartik beforehand.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath and next, she was seen in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh. Post Love Aaj Kal, Sara will be seen romancing in Coolie No 1 and also share screen space in Atrangi Re with Dhanush and .

