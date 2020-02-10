Love Aaj Kal: Kartik Aaryan feels Sara Ali Khan is the bigger flirt; Latter says Kartik is a people pleaser

On the work front, post Love Aaj Kal, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Dostana 2 co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshay and also, Bhool Bhulaiyaan 2

Even before the trailer launch of Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have become the talk of the town and rightly so, thanks to the news of their alleged love affair. Whether or not Sara and Kartik are dating each other continues to remain a mystery but since Sara and Kartik will be seen together for the first time on screen, fans have showered immense love on #SarTik. Now as we speak, Sara and Kartik are busy with the promotions of Love Aaj Kal and during a recent interview, when Sara and Kartik were asked as to who is a bigger flirt between the two, Sara had said that Kartik is a bigger flirt. “I think Kartik in general is a bigger flirt, as I am sure you can see,” shared Sara and to this, Karik denied as he said that Sara is the biggest flirt.

Although both Sara and Kartik denied being a bigger flirt, Kartik said that Sara says everything directly and therefore, she is the bigger flirt. However, Sara totally disagreed with Kartik’s statement as she said that everybody knows that Kartik is a “people-pleaser”. Just like any couple, Kartik and Sara didn’t come to any conclusion and therefore, in the end, Kartik said that, “Hum dono mein se sabse zyada yeh hai, mere hisaab se (I think between the two of us, she is the bigger flirt).” Well, we are sure that Sara is a bigger flirt because it was Sara who admitted on national television that she has a crush on Kartik Aaryan and that she would want to go on a coffee date with him.

On the work front, post Love Aaj Kal, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Dostana 2 co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshay and also, Bhool Bhulaiyaan 2. As for Sara, she will next be seen romancing in Coolie No. 1 and Atrangi Re co-starring and Dhanush.

