Love Aaj Kal: Kartik Aaryan is glad Ranveer Singh made his & Sara Ali Khan’s ‘jodi’: Boht ache se dosti karayi

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan opened up about Ranveer Singh’s role in introducing them to each other at the trailer launch. Here’s what the Love Aaj Kal duo had to say of the Gully Boy star. Check it out.

One of the highly awaited trailer of 2020, Love Aaj Kal starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan was just launched and fans already love the duo. If one remembers correctly, it was on Koffee With Karan that Sara had confessed she had a crush on Kartik and post that, the two became nation’s sweethearts. A while back, played cupid between the two when he had introduced Kartik and Sara at an event during the promotions of Simmba. Photos and videos of Ranveer introducing Sara and Kartik went viral back then.

At the trailer launch, Kartik was asked how much credit he and Sara give to Ranveer for introducing them and making them friends. Kartik started blushing and was confused intially on how to answer it. However, the Dostana 2 star mentioned that he was glad that Ranveer introduced the two and made them friends. Kartik shared that it was Ranveer who made them friends after which they are here (pointed to the poster of Love Aaj Kal). In between Imtiaz Ali also cut in and hilariously mentioned that whatever they have, Ranveer helped in it.

Later, Sara commented and said, ‘I was about to say, what Imtiaz sir might be thinking ke Ranveer ka kya hai, love story toh maine banayi hai.” The two laughed on it and then went on to take other questions from journalists. The Love Aaj Kal trailer features a newcomer Aarushi Sharma as the second lead. The film is directed by Imtiaz Ali and is produced by Dinesh Vijan. It features Sara as Zoe and Kartik as Veer. The film is slated to release on Valentine’s Day 2020.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan on Ranveer Singh being responsible for their chemistry. @mysarakhan @TheAaryanKartik @RanveerOfficial pic.twitter.com/ulI0YHr8Pj — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) January 17, 2020

