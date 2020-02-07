Love Aaj Kal: Kartik Aaryan has a protective arm around Sara Ali Khan as he saves her from sea of fans; WATCH

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal and the film will release on Valentine’s Day

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have literally taken over social media with the promotions of Love Aaj Kal because from lifting Sara in his arms to doing the hook step of Hain Main Galat to romancing on Shayad, Kartik and Sara or let’s say #Sartik, have been winning hearts with their PDA. Now, post making appearances on reality shows- currently, Sara and Kartik are in Rajasthan to promote the film and during their visit to a college in Jaipur, the actors were mobbed by a sea of fans and Kartik turned bodyguard for Sara and protected her from the crowd

In the said video, we can see that as soon as fans spot Kartik, they start shouting the name of Kartik's character - Chintu Tyagi - from his film Pati Patni Aur Woh in the video. While Kartik merrily greets fans, he turns a protective co-star for Sara as he helps her walk through the crowd as they are surrounded by a sea of fans. Well, we totally love how Kartik turned protective for Sara. Now, we all know that was the one who played cupid between Sara and Kartik and made them meet each other at an event after Sara confessed to wanting to go on a date with Kartik but during a recent interview, this Kedarnath actress confessed that she and Kartik had met before Ranveer made them meet.

Post Kedarnath and Simmba, Love Aaj Kal is Sara’s third film and post this, she will be seen romancing in Coolie No 1 and she will also be seen in Atrangi Re co-starring and Dhanush.

