Love Aaj Kal: Kartik Aaryan introduces his ‘other half’ Kal aka Raghu in Salman Khan style; See Post

Ever since Imtiaz Ali has unveiled the trailer of his much talked about movie Love Aaj Kal, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, the cine buffs can’t stop gushing over it. The movie is the much-awaited sequel to Imtiaz’s 2009 release of the same name which featured and in the lead. The Love Aaj Kal trailer has received a mixed response from the audience and even sent many on a nostalgia trip. After all, just like the first installment, this movie too talks about two love stories of different times.

Interestingly, Kartik plays the lead man in both the times and is seen romancing Arushi Sharma and Sara Ali Khan. And now, the Luka Chuppi actor has finally introduced his other half Raghu from the movie but in a stylish way. He shared a picture of himself as Raghu on Instagram who was dressed in a school uniform with a white shirt, beige coloured trousers and blue tie. Besides, Kartik’s clean-shaven look added to the innocence of the character. However, it was Raghu’s Salman connection that is grabbing the eyeballs. In the picture, Kartik was seen posing like Salman with the Dabangg star’s picture from the 1990s in the background.

To note, this is the first time Kartik will be seen romancing his rumoured ex-girlfriend Sara on the big screen and the audience can’t get enough of their mushy romance in the trailer. Besides, apart from the title and concept, this Love Aaj Kal sequel will also be revisiting the popular track ‘Aahun Aahun’ from the original. Also starring Randeep Hooda in a supporting role, Love Aaj Kal will be hitting 70MM screens on February 14, 2020.

