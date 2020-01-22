Love Aaj Kal: Kartik Aaryan offers ‘Koffee with Veer’ in a nerdy look sans Sara Ali Khan; See Pic

Kartik Aaryan will be seen playing Raghu and Veer from two different eras in Imtiaz Ali’s film, Love Aaj Kal. The actor introduced Veer today on social media but fans couldn’t help but miss Sara Ali Khan aka Zoe in the frame. Check it out.

Love Aaj Kal became the talk of the town all over again as Imtiaz Ali launched the trailer of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer a few days back. Since then, fans have been dying to see Sara and Kartik aka Zoe and Veer’s love story. Amidst the buzz, Kartik has been sharing snippets on his social media from the film to add to the excitement among the fans about the film. In the film, Kartik will be seen playing two roles in different eras. One of Veer from 2020 and other of Raghu from 1990.

A day back, Kartik introduced Raghu in style on social media. Now, the Love Aaj Kal star introduced his character Veer in a sweet manner. In the photo, Kartik can be seen rocking the nerdy look in glasses with a brown sweater and pants. The actor can be seen holding his laptop in his hand and a cup of coffee can be seen kept on the table. With a cute expression on his face, Kartik can be seen posing sans Sara aka Zoe.

Kartik captioned the photo in a witty manner and wrote, “Meet my other half #Veer #Aaj #2020 Koffee With Veer !! Kaun chalna chahega ?#LoveAajkal.” Fans couldn’t help but miss Sara in the frame with Kartik in this picture from their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal.

Meanwhile, fans are eager to hear the first song from Love Aaj Kal titled Shayad. Composed by Pritam, the song is crooned by Arijit Singh and will feature Sara, Kartik and Arushi Sharma. The film also stars Randeep Hooda. However, he was not seen in the trailer. Love Aaj Kal is directed by Imtiaz Ali and produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and Reliance Entertainment. It is slated to release on Valentine’s Day 2020.

