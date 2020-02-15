Love Aaj Kal: Kartik Aaryan proposes to Sara Ali Khan with a red rose & fans are crying happy tears; WATCH

Post Love Aaj Kal, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No.1 opposite Varun Dhawan, and Aanand L.Rai’s Atrangi Re starring Akshay Kumar, and Dhanush.

After weeks of promotions, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s Love Aaj Kal has finally hit the screens, and looking at the box office numbers, the film has minted Rs 12 crore on Day 1 and has turned out to be Kartik’s biggest opener till date. Now, we all know that these days, actors go all out to promote the film, and Sara and Kartik, too, travelled to different cities, visited colleges and appeared on reality shows to promote their film. Now during their appearance on dance reality show- Dance Plus 5, Kartik Aaryan proposed to Sara Ali Khan on stage by giving her a rose and heart-shaped balloons. That’s right!

In the video, we can hear Love Aaj Kal’s song- Shayad playing in the backdrop while Kartik Aaryan goes down on his knees to give a red rose and heart shaped balloon to Sara Ali Khan and Sara, in a state of surprise, accepts the flower and balloon. Aww, we go! Earlier, while promoting the film in Agra, a video had gone viral on social media wherein fans were seen cheering for #Sartik, and knowing their love for Sara and Kartik, they started addressing Sara Ali Khan as ‘Bhabhi’ and in the video, while Sara Ali Khan is seen ignoring the chants, Kartik is seen blushing.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnth opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, and post that, she was seen in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba opposite . Now, post Love Aaj Kal, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No.1 opposite , and Aanand L.Rai’s Atrangi Re starring , and Dhanush.

