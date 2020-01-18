Love Aaj Kal: Kartik Aaryan reveals he rushed to the washroom after getting Imtiaz Ali's call for the film

Love Aaj Kal actor Kartik Aaryan has recently revealed at an event that he was completely taken aback upon receiving Imtiaz Ali's call for the film. He also said that he had the conversation over the call inside a washroom.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Love Aaj Kal has been making a lot of headlines ever since its inception. Now, the much awaited trailer of the movie has also been released which has received humongous response from the masses as well as the film critics. Moreover, Love Aaj Kal marks the first ever collaboration of Kartik and Sara with Imtiaz Ali. Recently, Kartik was asked at an event about how he felt to be directed by the ace filmmaker.

The king of monologues revealed that it was a dream come true moment for him after having bagged the film. Thereafter, Kartik also narrated about how the entire thing happened. He said that the first time Imtiaz Ali called him for the film happened when he was busy shooting for Dinesh Vijan's Luka Chuppi. The most hilarious and interesting fact that the actor revealed thereafter is that he rushed to the washroom as he was totally taken aback by the filmmaker’s call.

Kartik also said that the call lasted for almost 35 – 40 minutes and that he was inside the washroom till the completion of the call. Coming back to the movie, apart from Kartik and Sara, it also stars Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in pivotal roles. It has been produced by Dinesh Vijan and is scheduled to be released on February 14, 2020. The movie has been shot extensively in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Udaipur.

Credits :Filmfare

