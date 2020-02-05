Love Aaj Kal: Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan conversing in Gujarati in THIS video is too cute to be missed

Love Aaj Kal starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan will hit the screens on Valentine’s Day 2020.

Whether Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are dating each other or no continues to remain a mystery but amidst all the confusion, what we totally love about, #Sartik, as their fans fondlt call them, is their onscreen chemistry in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal. Ever since the trailer of the film has dropped online, fans have been totally crushing on this jodi and nowadays, Kartik and Sara are exceptionally busy with the promotions of the film, for it hit the screens on Valentine’s Day 2020.

Now it was only yesterday that Sara and Kartik jetted off to Ahmedabad for the films promotions and thanks to social media, this Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor posted a video on Instagram story with Sara wherein these two are twinning in spectacles and in the video, Kartik is seen asking a rather sleepy Sara as to where are they going, and to this, Sara replies Ahmedabad. Thereafter, Kartik says we both are very sleepy and says two Gujarati words- Suche and Saruche.

During a recent interview, Sara Ali Khan opened up about being subjected to trolls post the trailer release as she said that she doesn’t mind being trolled for being fat, or for wearing a cap but since acting is her profession, it is serious and therefore, it is harder for her to ignore the trolls. “For the first time, it actually kind of hurts. It hit me.” Post Kedarnath and Simmba, Love Aaj Kal is Sara’s third film and post this, she will be seen romancing in Coolie No 1 and she will also be seen in Atrangi Re co-starring and Dhanush.

