Love Aaj Kal: Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan's film becomes 1st film to have midnight screening in multiplexes

The news that the multiplexes and eateries in the Mumbai, was confirmed, the much-awaited film, Love Aaj Kal which will be releasing on the eve of Valentine's Day, becomes the first film to have midnight screening in multiplexes. The news has caused quite a stir among the fans and film audience as they will get to watch the film at midnight shows as well. The film features, Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead. The Bollywood flick, Love Aaj Kal, is helmed by the director Imtiaz Ali. There are a lot of expectations from the film, as the original film helmed by Imtiaz Ali was a super hit film.

The makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. The lead pair, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have been visiting multiple cities to promote their upcoming film among the fans and film audience. In a fun video that surfaced sees, Kartik Aaryan playing football with kids, when Sara Ali Khan walks in. This is when the kids start calling Sara, 'Bhabhi' and both the stars were laughing at the incident.

The film, Love Aaj Kal will also star actress Arushi Sharma, in a key role. The stunning actress will be seen as Kartik Aaryan's love interest in the film. The actress had previously featured in Imtiaz Ali's film Tamasha, starring and .

