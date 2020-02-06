Love Aaj Kal: Kartik Aaryan turns into school boy Raghu as he reaches his ‘desh’ Rajasthan to promote the film

Love Aaj Kal starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan will hit the screens on Valentine’s Day 2020.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are leaving no stone unturned to promote their first film together and that being- Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal. Ever since it was announced that Sara and Kartik are coming together for Imtiaz’s next project, there has been unprecedented buzz around the film, and post the trailer launch, fans can’t wait to watch Sara and Kartik romance on the screen. Now after promoting the film on reality shows, Karitk Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan had jetted off to Ahmedabad for the promotions and Sara and Kartik were overwhelmed to witness a sea of fans come to meet them.

Now as we speak, Sara and Kartik are in Jaipur to promote the film, and Kartik shared a video on social media wherein he transforms into Raghu as he is seen sporting a loose T-shirt and pants with an earring and alongside the video, Kartik wrote, “खम्मा गणी पधारो #Raghu के देस मिलिए Rajasthan के रघु से #90sKid Today in #Jaipur #LoveAajKal #FiftyShadesOfRaghu…” In the video, Kartik aka Raghu makes an entry on Saajan song- Dekha Hai Pehli Baar while Sara Ali Khan records the video as is seen giggling seeing Kartik’s new avatar. Prior to this, while promoting the film in Ahmedabad, Kartik posted a video wherin he is seen eating food while Sara is talking to someone and alongside the video, Kartik wrote, “I promise you My expression is becoz of the food !.” Well, in the video, Kartik is seen giving a weird expression while eating food, and before we could come to believe that he is pissed off at Sara, the actor cleared that his expression is because of the food.

During a recent interview, Sara Ali Khan opened up about being subjected to trolls post the trailer release as she said that she doesn’t mind being trolled for being fat, or for wearing a cap but since acting is her profession, it is serious and therefore, it is harder for her to ignore the trolls. “For the first time, it actually kind of hurts. It hit me.” Post Aaj Kal, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in ’s Dostana 2 co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshay and also, he will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kiara Advani.

