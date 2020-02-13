Love Aaj Kal: Kartik & Sara’s film beats Ajay Devgn & Varun Dhawan’s THESE films; Records best advance booking

Love Aaj Kal starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan will hit the screens on Valentine’s Day 2020.

Come Valentine’s Day and Imtiaz Ali directorial- Love Aaj Kal starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan will hit the screens. Ever since the trailer of the film has dropped online, there has been unprecedented buzz around the film and especially because fans are way too excited to watch Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan on screen together. From the songs to the trailer and promotions, everything is on point and now that the film hits the screens tomorrow, as per reports, the advance booking for the film has fetched a good response.

Since the limited advance booking for Love Aaj Kal opened on Sunday, the film’s booking picked up pace from Wednesday morning and as per early trends, the film has fetched a good response in its ticket sales. With just one day left for the film’s release, as per reports, the rom-com has recorded better response than recently released films like Bala, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Street Dancer. Not just this, reports suggest that Love Aaj Kal has surpassed the advance booking of ’s Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior.

Now, looking at the advance booking trends, it seems that Love Aaj Kal will record the best advance booking of 2020 until the release of Tiger Shroff and ’s Baaghi 3. Now as per reports, besides the film featuring ex-lovers- Kartik Aaryan and Sara which is adding to the zeal around the film, another reason for the good response to advance bookings is that due to Valentine’s Day, the holiday mood is on and people will flock to the theatres. Also, since it happens to be Valentine’s Day, couples and college students will come in large numbers to watch the film. As per trade pundits, while the film’s opening has been capped in the range of Rs. 10 - 12 crores, reports suggest that it wouldn’t be surprising if it opens higher given the current trend of advance booking. Love Aaj Kal starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan will hit the screens on Valentine’s Day 2020.

