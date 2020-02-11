Love Aaj Kal: Not Kartik Aaryan but Sara Ali Khan takes Imtiaz Ali for a bike ride in a THROWBACK PHOTO

Post Love Aaj Kal, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Coolie No 1 and Atrangi Re.

Every day, Sara Ali Khan breaks the Internet as she posts throwback photos and unseen videos from the sets of Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal. From sharing cute photos with co-star Kartik Aaryan to sharing BTS videos from the film wherein Sara is seen hogging food, Sara’s Insta-fam is happy to see all such posts. And today, Sara Ali Khan decided to pay an ode to her director, Imtiaz Ali, as she shared a throwback photo with Imtiaz while the two are riding a bike and Imtiaz turn pillion rider and alongside the photo, Sara wrote, “Sometimes error outweighs trial! Especially when you can get severely ghayal‼ You’d rather run km than trust me for a mile Chhodo bike, scooter, gaadi- I only like ghungroo and Payal….”

As we speak, Sara and Kartik are neck-deep busy with the promotions of Love Aaj Kal and during their visit to Jaipur, Sara and Kartik were overwhelmed when they were mobbed by a sea of fans at a college in Jaipur. Love Aaj Kal starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan is slated to hit the screens on Valentine's Day and the film is a remake of the 2009 film with the same name featuring and .

Yesterday, Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram and shared a new photo with his co-star Sara Ali Khan wherein he is seen feeding her and Kartik captioned the pic as, "Kaafi dubli ho gayi ho. Aao pehle jaisi sehat banayein". Post Love Aaj Kal, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Coolie No 1 and Atrangi Re.

