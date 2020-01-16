Love Aaj Kal Poster: Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan’s mesmerising look wins the internet; Check out reactions

The first look of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s whirlwind romance in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal is out and fans have given it a thumbs up. Here’s how the internet is gearing up for Love Aaj Kal’s trailer launch tomorrow.

After a long wait, fans of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan can rejoice as they woke up to the poster of their upcoming romantic film, Love Aaj Kal. Imtiaz Ali is all set to entertain fans with Sara and Kartik’s whirlwind romance in Love Aaj Kal second part. The tagline of the film had a comparison between 1990 and 2020 which means Sara and Kartik aka Zoe and Veer’s romance will go through a series of time frames like the previous and starrer.

Though the trailer of Sara and Kartik’s romance in Love Aaj Kal will drop tomorrow, fans can’t stop gushing over the poster of the two. Curled up over Kartik, Sara painted a romantic picture of a girl in love with her beau. Fans have given a huge thumbs up to the fresh pairing and can’t wait to see the two on the big screen. Love Aaj Kal also stars Randeep Hooda and fans have been waiting to see his glimpse in the trailer of the film.

A user wrote on Twitter about Sara and Kartik’s poster, “Loved #ImtiazAli ‘s “Jab We Met” , “Jab Harry Met Sejal”......Looking forward to his new venture. #LoveAajKal2 #LoveAajKal #SaraAliKhan #KartikAaryan #imtiazali.” Another wrote, “Hope #ImtiazAli has made a good film this time, as he always did before! #LoveAajKal2 #LoveAajKal #SaraAliKhan #KartikAaryan.”

Check out the reactions:

Sartik ... the word says it all a long awaited movie that is gonna change the definition of love I feel can’t wait ... #LoveAajKal — Alaparthi (@Alaparthi3) January 16, 2020

In love with the poster #LoveAajKal — Lakshmimaithri (@lakshmimaithri) January 16, 2020

#LoveAajKal

Their electrifying chemistry .OMG.This movie is gonna be a super dooper hit .Can't wait — Sarah (@Sarah85624580) January 16, 2020

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal part 2 with feature Sara as Zoe and Kartik as Veer. When the shoot had began, a first look of the two was released back then in which the two looked like two souls lost in love. When the film wrapped up, Kartik and Sara penned sweet notes for each other and for Imtiaz. Produced by Maddock films, Love Aaj Kal will release on Valentine’s Day 2020.

Credits :Twitter

