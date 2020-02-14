Love Aaj Kal Review: Twitterati welcome Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer with hilarious memes

Amidst the hype about Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s Love Aaj Kal, the film released on Valentine’s Day. Fans of Imtiaz Ali reviewed the film on Twitter and their reactions to it were hilarious memes and jokes. Check it out.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s fans were eagerly waiting for Valentine’s Day to watch their first film, Love Aaj Kal. On Friday, Love Aaj Kal by Imtiaz Ali hit the screens and those who saw the first day, first show took to Twitter to review the film. However, the reviews by the audience weren’t really pleasant. Infact, many of the Twitter users took to social media to come up with hilarious reactions to Sara and Kartik’s version of Love Aaj Kal.

Despite releasing the ‘romantic’ story featuring Sara and Kartik on Valentine’s Day, Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal seems to have left the audience exhausted with his similar kind of story-telling. Many users reviewed the film with hilarious jokes and memes. One of the most popular meme among Twitterati is Sara’s dialogue from the trailer where she is seen telling Veer ‘Tum Mujhe Tang Karne Lage Ho,’ Many users shared the similar meme as their reaction after seeing Kartik and Sara’s romantic tale on Valentine’s Day.

Some even shared a hilarious video of the a man shouting ‘Maro Mujhe’ as they tried to express their review of the lacklustre version of Love Aaj Kal. A user shared a meme that read ‘ 500 extra le le par movie bandh karwa de yaar’ and he wrote, “People who went to watch Love Aaj Kal after few minutes #LoveAajKal #LoveAajKalReview #LoveAajKal2.”

#LoveAajKal2 #LoveAajKalReview #LoveAajKal #KartikAaryan #SaraAliKhan When someone force me to come with them to watch "Love Aaj kal 2".

I simply refuse!

They asks reason.

My reaction be like: pic.twitter.com/iYPoSksIOa — Dhaval Balai (@DhavalBalai) February 14, 2020

Sara Ali Khan : Film paisa kama legi naaa ???? Kartik : Mujhe bhi Aisa hi lag raha tha. SK : Tum Mujhe Tang karne lage ho #LoveAajKal2 #LoveAajKal pic.twitter.com/HsLikVakO0 — NETA ABHI NETA (@KapoorThor) February 14, 2020

#LoveAajKal - At interval it's the first #ImtiazAli film, I had to stop myself from taking a nap. — Bobby Talks Cinema (@bobbytalkcinema) February 14, 2020

People after 10min who are watching #LoveAajKal in theatre :) pic.twitter.com/qOdORvFBCv — A∂ityα (@Adi_7S) February 14, 2020

Meanwhile, it is expected that due to Valentine’s Day and also due to the popularity of Sara and Kartik, the film will have a decent opening on Day 1 at the box office. However, the sustainability of it is under question as the initial fan response to Sara and Kartik’s love story seems more negative than positive. Love Aaj Kal was a sequel to and starrer that came out in 2009. Sara and Kartik’s Love Aaj Kal also stars Randeep Hooda and Arushi Malhotra.

