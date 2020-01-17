Love Aaj Kal: Saif Ali Khan reveals he loved his trailer more compared to the present one; DEETS inside

Saif Ali Khan has recently revealed that he loved his trailer more compared to the Sara Ali Khan - Kartik Aaryan starrer. Read further for more details about the same.

The much – awaited trailer of the movie Love Aaj Kal is finally out which has sent the fans into frenzy. The movie has been anyways making a lot of headlines in the media ever since its inception. Now that the refreshing and colourful trailer has been released, it has definitely piqued the interest and excitement of the audiences. Moreover, the fresh and promising on – screen Jodi of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan is almost like an icing on the cake.

Recently in an interview, Sara Ali Khan’s father was asked about his views on Love Aaj Kal’s trailer. The Jawaani Jaaneman actor firstly reminisced the days when he was shooting for Love Aaj Kal and then revealed that he loved the movie’s trailer. However, Saif also said that he loved his version of the trailer more. He further sent his best wishes for Sara and the entire team of Love Aaj Kal.

Talking about the movie Love Aaj Kal, apart from Sara and Kartik, it also features Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in pivotal roles. It has been directed by Imtiaz Ali and is co – produced by Dinesh Vijan. The shooting for the movie has been done in various parts of India including Delhi, Udaipur and Himanchal Pradesh. It has been scheduled to be released on February 14, 2020 on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

