Love Aaj Kal: Saif Ali Khan on Sara Ali Khan & Kartik’s chemistry: People are going to flock to see the film

Love Aaj Kal starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan is slated to hit the screens on February 14, 2020.

Ever since the trailer of Imtiaz Ali’s 2020-film Love Aaj Kal starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan has dropped online, there have been inevitable comparisons to and ’s 2008-film by the same name. Post the trailer was dropped, Saif Ali Khan was quizzed if he watched the trailer and this Tanhaji actor had said that he liked his films’ trailer more.

Now during an interview, Saif Ali Khan, said that when he said that he prefers him films trailer more to that of his daughters, what he was trying to do was to crack a mildly competitive joke with Sara. Saif went on to say that although he liked his films trailer more, Sara and Kartik films is completely different and according to Saif, it is not right to compare. Furthermore, Saif said that since the producers and director have chose the same name, therefore, he is quite possessive for his film. “I don’t want to come across the wrong way because of course what I said was a joke. A little bit of teasing is good,” shared Saif.

While some have questioned Imtiaz’s idea of remaking his own film, Saif said that Love Aaj Kal belongs to a genre which is very popular with all generations and the idea behind the film is that when the minute the language of love kind of changes, one can make this film with every generation. Furthermore, besides the songs, the highlight of Love Aaj Kal is the sizzling chemistry of Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan and when Saif Ali Khan was asked about their chemistry, the Jawaani Jaaneman actor had said that, “I think it is very interesting. Both of them are tremendously popular actors. I'm sure you know people are going to flock to see the movie.” Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal is slated to hit the screens on February 14, 2020.

