Love Aaj Kal: Sara Ali Khan adorably putting Kartik Aaryan’s hand around her waist is all things love; WATCH

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal stars Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in lead roles.

After weeks of promotions, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan can finally heave a sigh of relief as their labour of love- Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal will finally hit the screens tomorrow i.e. Valentine’s Day. From traveling to different cities to appearing on reality shows, Sara and Kartik are going all out to promote the film. From dancing atop a bus to distributing teddy’s to holding Sara in his arms, Kartik and Sara’s chemistry is already a hit.

And today, we came across a video wherein while promoting the film, Sara Ali Khan is adorably putting Kartik Aaryan’s hand on her waist and soon after this video went viral on social media, fans are hailing #Sartik as the dream jodi. Such is the love for Sara and Kartik that during a recent promotional event in Agra, when Sara and Kartik were standing atop a bus, fans started addressing Sara as ‘Bhabhi’. Now, as per the latest reports, Love Aaj Kal has received the Censor certificate as the board has asked makers to chop some scenes from the film and stated that a few of the intimate scenes between Kartik and Sara have been reduced and also modified. The movie received the U/A certificate by the CBFC.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal also features Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in lead roles. Love Aaj Kal is a remake of Imtiaz Ali’s own film by the same name that featured and in the lead roles. Post Love Aaj Kal, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Aanand L.Rai’s Atrangi Re co-starring and Dhanush, and David Dhawan’s Coolie No.1 opposite .

