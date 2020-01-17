Love Aaj Kal: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s romance drama sparks a meme fest on social media

Hours after the trailer of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s Love Aaj Kal dropped online, the romance drama initiated an interesting meme fest on social media.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have been creating a lot of buzz for their upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal. And while the trailer of this upcoming movie has dropped online and it has taken the social media by a storm. While the storyline is creating waves, the fans are going gaga over Sara and Kartik’s adorable chemistry. To note, Love Aaj Kal happens to the much talked sequel to Imtiaz Ali’s 2009 directorial of the same name which featured and in the lead.

Undoubtedly, this short glimpse of Veer aka Kartik and Zoe aka Sara’s whirlwind romance has created a stir online. While many are going gaga over this jodi and the trailer, there are some who aren’t much pleased with the same. On the other hand, some of the dialogues from Love Aaj Kal have also grabbed the millennials attention and have initiated a meme fest on social media within a few hours of the launch of the trailer. In fact, Sara’s dialogue saying "Tum mujhe tang karne lage ho" has been churned into a funny meme endlessly.

On the other hand, Kartik’s dialogue “Aana toh puri tarah aana ya toh aana hi mat” has also joined the meme fest now as the netizens are circulating some rib-tickling memes.

Take a look at popular memes on Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer Love Aaj Kal:

#LoveAajKal2 #LoveAajKal When my salary on paper is ₹50,000 but after deductions only ₹35000 is being credited every month. Me : pic.twitter.com/HoaZmDjsEg — (@KabirMass) January 17, 2020

Crush :- I Like smell of Petrol

Me :- #LoveAajKal pic.twitter.com/fF9K0RB5J5 — Mirchi Teja (@JaiswalTanmay) January 17, 2020

Talking about the movie, Love Aaj Kal has been helmed by Imtiaz Ali and also stars Randeep Hooda in a key role. The movie marks Kartik and Sara’s first collaboration and will be hitting the screens on February 14, 2020.

Credits :Twitter

