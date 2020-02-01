Love Aaj Kal: Sara Ali Khan on dad Saif liking his films trailer more: We’re all protective about our work

Currently, Sara Ali Khan is busy with the promotions of Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan

Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, and post that, Sara was seen in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba opposite . Soon after, Imtiaz Ali signed Sara for his next project titled Love Aaj Kal but in 2019, Sara didn’t have a single release but as we speak, Sara has already wrapped up Imtiaz’s film and has started shooting for David Dhawan’s Coolie No.1 opposite .

Now the day that the trailer of Love Aaj Kal was dropped online, fans have been curious to know about ’s reaction to the trailer because Sara’s film is a sequel to Saif and ’s film- Love Aaj Kal. Now, while promoting Jawaani Jaaneman, Saif had said that he liked his movies trailer to be better than Sara’s and when during an interview, Sara was asked about the same, she had said that every actor is protective and possessive for their work and she is happy that her father, too is proud of his creations. “We are all protective and possessive about our work. I am proud that my father too, is as proud of his creations as mine,” shared Sara Ali Khan.

Furthermore, Sara added that since she comes from a family of actors, she understands the pressure and the privilege and therefore, when she was quizzed about the fact that her film- Love Aaj Kal opens in exactly two weeks’ time after her father’s film and Sara is unfazed by it as she says, “I come from a family of actors and where’s there’s privilege, there’s pressure too and where’s there’s pressure there’s also fun.” Post Coolie No.1, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Ananad L. Rai’s film Atrangi starring and Dhanush.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

Read More