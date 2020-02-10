Love Aaj Kal: Sara Ali Khan gorging on food in a BTS video proves she is a foodie just like all of us; WATCH

Love Aaj Kal starring Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Randeep Hooda will hit the theatres this Valentine's Day, 2020.

Having made her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath, Sara Ali Khan has managed to win millions of hearts with her acting prowess and of course, good looks. Post Kedarnath, Sara Ali Khan was seen in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba and although in 2019, Sara did not have a single release, however, as we speak, Sara is busy with the promotions of Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal. In the film, Sara will be seen romancing Kartik Aaryan and today, Sara shared a BTS video on social media wherein she is seen gorging on food.

In the said video, which is a compilation of different videos from the sets of Love Aaj Kal, we can see Sara enjoying her food. Alongside the video, Sara wrote, “Sara ka Sara Khana Sara Ka #LoveAajKal”. Well, the video and the caption of the post are proof that Sara is a big time foodie! Well, as much as Sara loves to eat but we are sure that she works out with as much rigour to make sure that she stays fit.

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal stars Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in pivotal roles. While this is the second film by Imtiaz with the same name, the original film featured Sara's father and in the lead roles. Love Aaj Kal will hit the theatres this Valentine's Day, 2020. Post Love Aaj Kal, Sara will be seen in Atrangi Re and Coolie No 1.

