Love Aaj Kal: Sara Ali Khan has an advice for all girls who want to date Kartik Aaryan; FIND OUT

Post Love Aaj Kal, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Coolie No.1 and Atrangi Re.

It all started on the couch of Koffee With Karan when Sara Ali Khan admitted to having a crush on Kartik Aaryan and cut 2, we had the announcement that Imtiaz Ali has roped in Sara and Kartik for his next film- Love Aaj Kal. Now that said, soon after, reports suggest that Sara and Kartik are dating each other and the two were often papped together in the city. From picking up Sara at the airport to dropping off Kartik to the airport to picking up Sara from gym, Sara and Kartik’s PDA was on point.

However, days later, reports started doing the rounds that Kartik and Sara have called it quits, and now as we speak, the two are busy with the promotions of Love Aaj Kal. Now whether or not Sara and Kartik are dating each other or not remains a mystery but what is amazing is their on screen chemistry and during a recent interview, when Sara Ali Khan was asked to give tips to all the girls who wants to date Kartik, this Kedarnath actress said, “Go on Koffee With Karan.” Well, well, we totally love Sara’s quirky yet witty reply.

Now we all know that post the Koffee With Karan episode, made Kartik and Sara meet at an event and when Sara wrapped up the shooting of Love Aaj Kal, she took to Instagram to thank Kartik Aaryan for being an amazing co-star and Ranveer had replied saying that he was the one who played cupid but during a recent interview, Sara Ali Khan revealed that she had met Kartik way before Ranveer made them meet at an event. Post Love Aaj Kal, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Coolie No.1 and Atrangi Re.

Credits :Bollywood Hungama

Read More