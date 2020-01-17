Love Aaj Kal: Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan OPEN UP on being compared with Deepika Padukone & Saif Ali Khan

During the trailer launch of Love Aaj Kal, Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan opened up getting compared with 2009's Love Aaj Kal stars Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan.

The trailer of much-awaited Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer Love Aaj Kal is out and it is receiving rave reviews from both masses and critics. The romantic drama thematically is the same, however, the movie has different stories and characters. And now, during the trailer launch, when a journalist asked the actors to open up on the comparison that will start when the movie releases to which the actors said that the movie is completely different and it is not a sequel.

Sara said, "Comparison is something that will keep on happening. But this isn't a sequel. It's about how love is today. Deepika, my dad, Imtiaz and Dinu had beautifully shown how love was then. Now we are doing it. But it's not a sequel. It's a new story with different characters. We are not playing the same characters. And we have come together to showcase how love is different today. Unnecessary comparison will continue."

On the other hand, Kartik seconded Sara's thoughts and said that it is completely a new film. He added that they are not carrying forwarding Deepika and Saif's characters. The time frame of the movie is different as well. The trailer showcased completely different sides and characters. He added how thematically the makers can come up with new stories with new eras for example 2000 and 2030. Otherwise, the comparison is wrong. "I think we can never replicate and also this is a completely different film."

Check out the Love Aaj Kal movie trailer right below:

