Love Aaj Kal: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan starrer gets Censor certificate; Intimate scenes chopped & modified

Kartik Aaryan - Sara Ali Khan starrer Love Aaj Kal has been finally granted U/A certificate by the Censor Board. Read further for more details.

With just a few days left for its release into the theatres, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer has finally been given the Censor certificate. However, as expected, the process was not so easy and certain scenes from the movie did not go well with the board members who objected to the same and also chopped them off. Moreover, few of the intimate scenes between the lead pair Kartik and Sara have been reduced and also modified.

According to the latest media reports, a kissing scene which was at the beginning of the movie has been chopped off including some intimate scenes between the two actors which have also been completely removed. The makers have been asked to modify another lovemaking scene from the movie and are instructed to blur out certain things from the particular intimate scene. For the unversed, the movie has been issued U/A certificate by the CBFC.

(ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan promotes Love Aaj Kal with QUIRKY #ZoeVeer earrings, leaves Kartik Aaryan impressed)

A lot of audio censoring has also been instructed on the part of the board wherein the makers will have to replace certain words and dialogues. Talking about Love Aaj Kal, apart from Sara and Kartik, it also features Randeep Hooda in a pivotal role. The movie has been co – produced by Dinesh Vijan and is directed by Imtiaz Ali. It is scheduled to be released on February 14, 2020 on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. Some of its songs like Haan Main Galat and Mehrama have already become chartbusters.

Are you excited to watch Love Aaj Kal in the theatres? Do let us know in the comments section.

Credits :Latestly

Read More