Love Aaj Kal: Sara Ali Khan lifts up Kartik Aaryan in her arms at the promotions; Watch Video

Sara Ali Khan is full of laughter. The 24-year-old actress never fails to impress us with her good looks, zeal, and energy. Her passion for her career is clearly evident in the way she carries herself. As the young starlet is gearing up for her Valentine's Day release Love Aaj Kal along with rumoured ex Kartik Aaryan, Sara has been on a promotional spree. We've seen Kartik pick up Sara in his arms at multiple promotional events but the tables turned when Sara decided to lift Kartik Aaryan in her arms!

Recently, Sara and Kartik jetted off to Delhi in order to promote their film in the capital country where, ditching the usual scenario, Sara lifted up Kartik and won applause from the audience. Kartik is usually known to garner attention with his massy act and welcoming nature but this time, the young actress, Sara Ali Khan took away the cake. Dressed in a white traditional ensemble she lifted Kartik with ease.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal revolves around two love stories set in different generations. It brings out the complexities of modern love. Despite being separated by time, the two stories run parallel to each other. Kartik and Sara add young energy to the film. Sara is seen as ambitious Zoe while Kartik grabs eyeballs in his chocolate boy image as Veer. He plays Raghu back in the time and makes for a perfect loverboy. Sara and Kartik were rumoured to be dating during the shooting of the film. However, the breakup hearsay started floating on the internet soon. But no matter what their equation is, fans can't wait to watch them on the screen.

