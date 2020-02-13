Love Aaj Kal: Sara Ali Khan playfully HITS Kartik Aaryan after a kid calls her ‘Bhabhi’ in a BTS video; WATCH

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are all set for the release of Love Aaj Kal this Friday. Ahead of it, Kartik shared a behind-the-scenes video in which a kid called Sara ‘bhabhi’. Here’s how she reacted post it.

Just a day to go for Love Aaj Kal’s release and ‘SarTik’ fans are excited to see Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s tale of romance. Off the screen too, Sara and Kartik are often seen having fun with each other during promotions which leaves their fans rooting for the two. However, recently, Kartik dropped a video from the behind-the-scenes of Love Aaj Kal which has left ‘SarTik’ fans excited. In the video, a kid calls out to Sara as ‘Bhabhi’ and the reaction is priceless.

In the video, we can see Kartik playing football with kids in the hills when Sara too walks in. Seeing Sara, a kid sitting their goes ‘bhaiya, bhabhi aagayi’ and leaves Kartik and Sara both in splits. Sara is amused as she tries to wrap her head around what just happened. Soon, Sara tells Kartik ‘tumne hi bulwaya hoga,’ and goes after him to playfully hit him. The cute banter between the Love Aaj Kal co-stars has the internet gushing over them.

Kartik shared the video and wrote, “Bhabhi kisko bola,” along with an emoticon. Seeing the video, several fans commented on the post and were elated to the cute banter between Sara and Kartik. A few days back, another video surfaced online during which Sara was called ‘bhabhi’ and it went viral. Meanwhile, the promotions are in full swing and Sara, Kartik are in New Delhi for the same. The two will be seen along with Randeep Hooda, Arushi Malhotra in Love Aaj Kal. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal is slated to hit the screens on Valentine’s Day 2020.

Check out the video:

