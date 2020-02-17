Love Aaj Kal: Sara Ali Khan rocks chic look in crop top & joggers as she rehearses for Haan Main Galat; WATCH

Post Love Aaj Kal, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan

It was before her debut film- Kedarnath, that Sara Ali Khan joined Instagram and ever since, Sara has been making sure to update her fans with her latest photos, workout videos and promotion pictures. And today, we got our hands on a video wherein Sara Ali Khan is seen rehearsing for Love Aaj Kal’s song- Haan Main Galat. In the video, Sara Ali Khan is seen wearing a white crop top and black joggers and is seen dancing with her choreographer. From doing the hook step of Haan Main Galat to showing off her dancing skills, we totally loved Sara’s BTS video.

Yesterday, Sara Ali Khan walked the ramp for designer Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, and Sara took to Instagram to post a photo wherein she is seen posing like her mother, dressed in a similar outfit as hers but in a different shade, and posting a side-by-side image with her mother, Sara wrote, 'like mother, like daughter’. Talking about Sara’s latest outing- Love Aaj Kal, the film earned Rs 12.4 crore on Day 1, however, on Day 2, its collection witnessed a drop as it could manage to earn just Rs 8.01 crore. On Sunday, the film earned Rs 8.10 crore and till now, Love Aaj Kal has collected Rs 27.86 crore.

Meanwhile, on the work front, post Love Aaj Kal, Sara will be seen in Coolie No 1 opposite and the two have jetted off to Goa to shooting for a romantic song. Also, Sara will be seen in Anand L.Rai’s Atrangi Re opposite and Dhanush.

