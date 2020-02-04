Love Aaj Kal: Sara Ali Khan takes a mirror selfie with Kartik Aaryan & Imtiaz Ali; Calls them 'Terrific Trio'

Sara Ali Khan has shared an amazing BTS pic from the sets of Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan and Imtiaz Ali.

Sara Ali Khan made her debut in the year 2018 in Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. She was then seen in Rohit Shetty's Simmba opposite . The actress gained a lot of fame with her very first film. Her acting skills were also applauded by the viewers. And after being MIA in 2019 on the big screen, Sara is all geared up for her next release Love Aaj Kal. The actress will be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in this Imtiaz Ali film.

Sara, who is quite active on social media, recently shared an amazing BTS pic from the sets of Love Aaj Kal. We can see that Sara, Imtiaz and Kartik are sitting in a bar which is not an actual bar but a set. The three are posing while sitting in front of a mirror while Sara is taking a mirror selfie. Sharing the pic, Sara wrote, "Typical Tuesday with the Terrific Trio Tremendously excited to take Theatres in Ten days Terribly Touched that it’s nearly the Tail end P.S I really took my caption to a T #LoveAajKal days to go P.P.S this isn’t a bar- it is our set- and alcohol is injurious to health."

Check out Sara Ali Khan's post here:

Since the trailer of Love Aaj Kal has been released, fans of Sara and Kartik can’t wait to see the two young stars romancing on the big screen. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal will feature, Sara as Zoe and Kartik as Veer in 2020 and Raghu in 1990. The film’s trailer impressed everyone and the first song, Shayad is trending across musical platforms. Love Aaj Kal is slated to release on Valentine’s Day. The movie also stars Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma.

