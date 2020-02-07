Love Aaj Kal: Sara Ali Khan talking in ‘shudh’ Hindi while getting her hair done in THIS video is pure joy

Post Love Aaj Kal, Sara Ali Khan will be seen romancing Varun Dhawan in Coolie No. 1 and Atrangi Re co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

Looks like, Sara Ali Khan is obsessed with talking in Hindi because a few days back, Sara had posted a video on social media from her New York vacay wherein she was seen giving a tour of the Central Park in ‘shudh’ Hindi and today, we got our hands on a video wherein Sara is getting ready in Jaipur for the promotions. Now, while getting dolled up, Sara decided to share a sneak-peek from her room wherein she entertains the fans with her Hindi.

In the video, Sara nails her de-glam look, and at the start of the video, she says, ‘Khamagani Jaipur’. Thereafter, she turns narrator and gives a sneak-peek of what her hairdresser is doing as she says, ‘Sanky ji garam hawa laga rahe hai humari zulfu par isse kehte hai blow dry matlab phuk sokh. Humara phuk sokh zaari hai filhal aur jaise ki aap dekh sakte hai ki humari face thoda sa suja hua hai kyunki savera savera ho raha hai toh hum thodi si baraf laga rahe hai. Darshakon, jaisi ki aap dekh sakte hai badi sara ke liye choti chooti…” In short, Sara Ali Khan is talking about how her hairdresser is doing a blow dry and how she is calming her swollen face with an ice.

Well, clearly, we love how Sara Ali Khan converses in Hindi and engages her fans. Talking about Love Aaj Kal, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are currently busy with the films promotions and this is the first time that the two will be sharing screen space. Post Love Aaj Kal, Sara will be seen romancing in Coolie No. 1 and Atrangi Re co-starring and Dhanush.

