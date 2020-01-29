Love Aaj Kal Song Haan Main Galat: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s Twist 2.0 will get you grooving; WATCH

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Love Aaj Kal. The new song Haan Main Galat has dropped on YouTube today and it is a fun take on Saif Ali Khan’s Twist. Check it out.

After the success of Love Aaj Kal’s first song Shayad, Imtiaz Ali and the makers of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer have just dropped the second song Haan Main Galat on YouTube. While it is the song fans heard in the trailer too, the revamped take on Twist is bound to get you grooving. The song features Sara as Zoe and Kartik as Veer and is a fun take on their love story. The previous song was a romantic soothing track by Arijit Singh and now comes a peppy track from the album.

Crooned by Arijit Singh & Shashwat Singh, the song featuring Sara and Kartik will send you down the road of nostalgia as it has a signature tune of ’s Twist from previous Love Aaj Kal. Composed by Pritam, Haan Main Galat’s lyrics are penned by Irshaad Kamil. The video opens with Zoe and Veer aka Sara and Kartik riding on a bike and we get a glimpse of Leena aka Arushi Malhotra with Raghu. Sara and Kartik's cool moves to the beats of the peppy track will surely send fans into a frenzy. The cute chemistry between Kartik and Arushi also is seen snippets of the song. However, the hook step of what'll become a rage on social media.

Two days back, Kartik and Sara had announced the song on social media in an off-beat way while dancing to ti with headphones on. Today, Love Aaj Kal’s second song has been unveiled and the peppy beats clubbed with some cool moves by Sara and Kartik are bound to get to on the dance floor.

Check out the song:

Love Aaj Kal also stars Arushi Sharma and Randeep Hooda. The film has been shot in New Delhi, Rajasthan and Himachal. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal’s promotions are in full swing with Kartik and Sara visiting various reality shows. The trailer showcased love stories spanning across two eras of 1990 and 2020. In one we get to see Zoe and Veer while in the flashback one, we see Leena and Raghu. Love Aaj Kal will hit the screens on Valentine’s Day 2020.

