Love Aaj Kal song Mehrama: Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan's romantic track will make your heart melt

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's romantic track Mehrama from Love Aaj Kal brings back the memories of old love.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's film Love Aaj Kal is hogging the limelight for all the right reasons. From the rumoured lovebirds sharing the screen to the alleged exes extending a hand of friendship and promoting their film together post the breakup hearsay, Love Aaj Kal has been one of the most anticipated films ever since it was announced. From the film's plot to the millennial energy of the actors to the catchy songs, the makers of the film have already left the netizens engrossed.

After having unveiled the songs Shayad and Haan Main Galat from Love Aaj Kal, which have become chartbusters and have made way into our playlists in no time, the makers have recently released another track titled Mehrama from the Kartik and Sara starrer. The song talks about the complexities of modern love but establishes that despite the difficult times, you know its right when you can't erase their memories from your mind. This soothing track featuring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan is sure to make us walk down the memory lane and miss our loved one.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal brings out the concept of millennial love. It follows two love stories separated by time. The two tales run parallel to each other, facing similar obstacles and difficulties in their love. However, being set in different generations, the two couples have a different approach towards tackling the same. Kartik Aaryan as Raghu belongs from the 90s while his character Veer is a new age loverboy head over heels for Sara Ali Khan aka Zoe. The film is slated for February 14, 2020 release.



