Love Aaj Kal Song Rahogi Meri: Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan’s love ballad is the perfect Valentine's Day jam

Love Aaj Kal’s latest song Rahogi Meri features Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. The song just dropped and once again, the soul-stirring voice of Arijit Singh will leave you hooked to the love ballad on loop. Check it out.

Over the past few weeks, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming film Love Aaj Kal has been the talk of the town. Sara and Kartik’s cute chemistry in the trailer impressed fans and the songs like Shayad, Haan Main Galat and others have left netizens hooked. Amidst the promotions, a new song from Love Aaj Kal, Rahogi Meri dropped and it is surely the one you need to hear this Valentine’s season. Sara and Kartik’s ode to love in Rahogi Meri will leave you hooked.

The song features snippets of Sara and Kartik and it is bound to leave in awe of their chemistry. We also get to see the snippets of Raj aka Raghu's love story with Leena aka Arushi Sharma in the song. Crooned by Arijit Singh, Rahogi Meri is composed by Pritam and lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil. The soothing and soul stirring track is the perfect ode to love for Valentine’s season. The song was announced with a still from it in which Kartik aka Veer can be seen embracing Zoe aka Sara in a sweet moment. Already fans are raving about ‘SarTik’s chemistry and with just a day left for the release, the new song Rahogi Meri gives everyone another reason to watch out for the film.

Over the last few days, Sara and Kartik have been busy promoting Love Aaj Kal. A day back, the two also visited the monument of Love, the Taj Mahal and left fans swooning over their adorable photos from the wonder of the world. Imtiaz Ali’s directorial also stars Randeep Hooda and Arushi Malhotra. The film’s trailer showcases the story of Zoe and Veer from 2020 and Leena and Raghu from 1990. It is a take on love in different eras much like and starrer that came out in 2009. Sara and Kartik’s Love Aaj Kal will release on Valentine’s Day 2020.

Check out the song:

