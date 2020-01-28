Love Aaj Kal star Kartik Aaryan dances with a fan during promotions and his gesture wins hearts

Kartik Aaryan, who is busy promoting Love Aaj Kal, obliged a fan by shaking a leg with her during the promotion of the movie.

If there’s one actor in Bollywood who justifies the tag ‘heartthrob of the nation’, it has to be Kartik Aaryan. The young actor has not only won a million hearts with his chocolaty looks and acting prowess but is also known for acknowledging the immense amount of love coming his way. Kartik has often obliged his fans and made them feel special by clicking selfies with them, responding them on social media and even signing autographs. However, this time, the Luka Chuppi actor walked an extra mile as he went on to dance with one of the fans.

This happened during the promotions of his upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal. Kartik, who is extensively promoting the Imtiaz Ali directorial these days, made an appearance on a singing based reality show Indian Idol 11 for the same. During the performances on the show, a female contestant named Ankona confessed having a huge crush on Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety actor. While the young singing sensation was quite excited to perform in front of her favourite actor, she also mentioned her dream to shake a leg with Kartik someday.

Much to everyone’s surprise, Kartik instantly walked up to the stage and made Ankona’s dream turn into a reality. In fact, he even performed with her on the song Shayad from his upcoming release Love Aaj Kal. This wasn’t all. Kartik even went down on his knees for Ankona and showered immense love on her. Needless to say, this humble gesture of Kartik made everyone fall in love with him all over again.

Meanwhile, talking about Love Aaj Kal, the movie will feature Kartik romancing his rumoured ex-girlfriend Sara Ali Khan for the first time on the silver screen. The movie happens to be the sequel of 2009 release Love Aaj Kal starring Said Ali Khan and in the lead. This much awaited Sara and Kartik starrer is slated to release on Valentine’s Day this year.

