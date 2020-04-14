Share your Lockdown Story
Love Aaj Kal star Sara Ali Khan gets a little philosophical with her caption as she shares a monochrome PHOTO

Sara Ali Khan has a message with the new photo she shared and we think we can all simply agree with the Love Aaj Kal actress.
2100 reads Mumbai
Everyone has been home during this lockdown and while it has now officially been extended up until May 3rd, it looks like we have more time to work things out while at home. Something that everyone has been indulging in is to share throwback photos and of course, learn new skills while at it. However, amid the ongoing Coronavirus crisis that we are dealing with, a little positivity does go a long way and Love Aaj Kal actress Sara Ali Khan totally understands that.

Sara shared a photo on her social media and just how the monochrome photo is pretty, she shared an equally beautiful thought along with it. Sara wrote, 'Our hearts, minds and souls aren’t in lockdown #stayhome #staystrong #staypositive #staysafe.' In the photo, she looks as pretty as ever in what seems to be a fancy lehenga choli. The actress kept the look rather simple and her hair was half tied to the back with makeup that looks as subtle as ever.

Check out Sara Ali Khan's photo right here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Our hearts, minds and souls aren’t in lockdown #stayhome #staystrong #staypositive #staysafe

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Meanwhile, Sara and Kartik Aaryan starter Love Aaj Kal did not fo very well at the box office. However, the actress has been keeping up and has two other films on the way. We will see her in Coolie No. 1 co-starring Varun Dhawan and also, she will be sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Atrangi Re.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

