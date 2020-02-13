Love Aaj Kal star Sara Ali Khan OPENS UP on paparazzi attention: This is audience’s love

Love Aaj Kal starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan will hit the screens tomorrow i.e. Valentine’s Day

Even before Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut, she was paparazzi’s favourite and whenever Sara used to step out of her house, the paps used to come running to get one glimpse of the actress. Now as we speak, Sara Ali Khan is two films old in the industry and currently, she is busy with the promotions of Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan. Now during a recent interview, when Sara Ali Khan was quizzed about the paparazzi and how does she feel being paparazzi’s favourite, and to this, this Kedarnath actress had said that every actor lives for this recognition and therefore, one cannot shy away from it.

Sara Ali Khan feels that the paparazzi’s attention is all part of audiences love and citing an incident, Sara goes on to say that every time, she steps out of the gym she sees this young girl sitting at her balcony in the building next to her gym, and everytime, the girl spots Sara, she calls out her name and one fine day, when Sara left the gym, she automatically looked up, and the girl wasn’t there and Sara admits missing the girl. “There are times where I am running late or rushing for a meeting, but it doesn’t matter. I make it a point to bring a smile to the faces of my fans. I am working for it, so what’s the point in not enjoying it,” shared Sara.

We all know that whenever Sara is papped, she makes it a point to embrace the paparazzi and greet them with her customary Namaste and adaab. Post Love Aaj Kal, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in David Dhawan directorial Coolie No. 1 alongside and Atrangi Re opposite and Dhanush.

Credits :Times of India

Read More