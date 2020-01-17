Love Aaj Kal Trailer: Kartik Aaryan and Sara are the new age Deepika & Saif dealing with relationship issues

Love Aaj Kal Trailer: Imtiaz Ali shares his take on love in the modern times with a dash of nostalgia with Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have been the talk of the town since the announcement of Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal was made. Their dating rumours had also created a buzz. Yesterday, Sara and Kartik shared the first poster of Love Aaj Kal revealing about the trailer and we just can't keep calm. The poster Sharing the poster, Sara wrote, "Meet Veer and Zoe Come get wound up in our whirlwind wonderland #LoveAajKal Trailer out tomorrow‼️" Kartik will portray the role of Veer and Sara as Zoe.

And after the much wait, the trailer of the movie is finally out. In the trailer, Imtiaz Ali shares his take on love in the modern times with a dash of nostalgia. The trailer presents a contemporary and relatable portrayal of two stories set in different times that interact to learn from each other the different facets of love, commitment and relationships. Kartika and Sara's chemistry looks commendable and they look just great together. The trailer will also give you a feel of and starrer Love Aaj Kal. Overall the trailer is beautiful and will take you on a different and interesting journey of love with a dash of the original songs.

Check out Love Aaj Kal's trailer here:

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie also stars Randeep Hooda. The movie is the sequel of the 2009 movie of the same name starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. The film portrayed the feeling of pure love which never changes, although the perspective of realising one's soulmate has changed over time. The 2009 movie was a big hit and loved and appreciated by the audience. Love Aaj Kal starring Sara and Kartik will hit the theaters on this Valentine's Day.

