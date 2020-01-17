Love Aaj Kal Trailer: Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan's lip lock scenes send the netizens into a frenzy

The trailer of Love Aaj Kal includes Sara and Kartik's few intimate scenes which cannot go unnoticed. Let's have a look at it here:

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer Love Aaj Kal had created a buzz since the announcement of the movie was made. Kartik and Sara's link-up rumours set the internet on fire and have been the talk of the town since then. While the poster that had released yesterday made the audience eagerly wait for the trailer, the trailer which was out today has made the fans excited for the movie. The trailer takes us through a journey of love from 1990 to 2020.

Kartik as Veer and Sara as Zoe's modern love story have made the netizens go gaga over their chemistry. They look just great together. Their passionate love for each other is just commendable and have made their fans fall in love with them even more. The trailer includes Sara and Kartik's few intimate scenes which cannot go unnoticed. Sara had even said during the trailer launch that she is thankful that her and Kartik's pair is loved and accepted by the audience way before the two appeared onscreen.

Let's have a look at some of the intimate scenes of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan from the trailer:

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie also stars Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma. The movie is the sequel of the 2009 movie of the same name starring and . The film portrayed the feeling of pure love which never changes, although the perspective of realising one's soulmate has changed over time. The 2009 movie was a big hit and loved and appreciated by the audience. Love Aaj Kal starring Sara and Kartik will hit the theaters on this Valentine's Day.

Check out some of the fans reaction on Twitter here:

This Chemistry is enough to make you watch #LoveAajKal pic.twitter.com/dcPe6cvNAP — Iamagirl (@Iamagir12167609) January 17, 2020

Uff too good like too good.. Your and Sara's chemistry is wowzaa damnnn can't wait for the film now! #LoveAajKal — S.A.R.T.I.K x S.I.D.N.A.A.Z (@minahilnabeel25) January 17, 2020

Also Read: Love Aaj Kal: Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan REVEAL they will celebrate Valentine's Day together; DEETS INSIDE

Credits :Times Of India

Read More