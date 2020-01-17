Love Aaj Kal Trailer Launch: Sara Ali Khan REVEALS one common quality her co stars share

At Love Aaj Kal trailer launch, Sara was asked about one common quality that her co-stars whom she has worked with till now have.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have been the talk of the town since the announcement of Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal was made. The trailer of the film which was released on Friday afternoon, made the audience go gag over their chemistry. Imtiaz Ali shares his take on love in the modern times with a dash of nostalgia. Sara made her debut in Kedarnath with Sushant Singh Rajput and then she was seen in Simmba with . The actress will also be seen in Coolie No 1 with .

At the trailer launch, Sara was asked about one common quality that her co-stars whom she has worked with till now have. On this, Sara said, "On all 4 films, all four co-actors (Ranveer, Sushant, Kartik, Varun) that I have worked with have been extremely helpful and very very supportive. They are all great actors. Everyday on the set they have been very motivating and haven't made me feel like I have done only one or two films and they have done so many. I think that would be one quality they all have." On Sara's answer, Kartik bows down to touch the actress's feet.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie also stars Randeep Hooda. The movie is the sequel of the 2009 movie of the same name starring and . The film portrayed the feeling of pure love which never changes, although the perspective of realising one's soulmate has changed over time. The 2009 movie was a big hit and loved and appreciated by the audience. Love Aaj Kal starring Sara and Kartik will hit the theaters on this Valentine's Day.

Check out Love Aaj Kal's trailer here:

Also Read: Love Aaj Kal Trailer Launch: Sara Ali Khan thanks the audience for accepting her and Kartik Aaryan as a pair

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More