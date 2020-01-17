Love Aaj Kal Trailer Launch: Sara Ali Khan thanks the audience for accepting her and Kartik Aaryan as a pair

Love Aaj Kal Trailer Launch: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have this to say about people going crazy and trending Sartik everywhere.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan had created a buzz among the audiences since the announcement of Love Aaj Kal was made. There were rumours doing rounds of the two dating each other. Neither of them has given a confirmation on this. Yesterday after the first poster of Love Aaj Kal was out fans went gag on seeing the two together. Sara and Kartik had shared the poster revealing about the trailer of the film. The trailer of the film was out today and is just amazing.

At the trailer launch, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were asked about the audiences going gag over Sartik (Sara and Kartik). To this first Kartik said, "There are so many Sartik fans standing outside. They are here because of some reason. And I am sure yeh kal nahi love aaj hai (this love is today and not tomorrow)." Sara said, "I must say whenever I hear this Sartik Sartik thing, I just have to say that I don't think any jodi has got so much love before watching any film of theirs. I am genuinely more than anything just grateful to the audiences for giving us so much love and accepting us as a pair even before seeing us onscreen. I can only hope that when you all see us onscreen, you will fall in love with Sartik even more, you will fall in love with Veer and Zoe because that is really what it is about."

Check out Love Aaj Kal's trailer here:

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie also stars Randeep Hooda. The movie is a different story with the same gist of the 2009 movie of the same name starring and . The film portrayed the feeling of pure love which never changes, although the perspective of realising one's soulmate has changed over time. The 2009 movie was a big hit and loved and appreciated by the audience. Love Aaj Kal starring Sara and Kartik will hit the theaters on this Valentine's Day.

Also Read: Love Aaj Kal FIRST Poster: Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan are lost in love & announce the trailer release date

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More