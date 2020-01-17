Love Aaj Kal Trailer: Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan’s love tale gets mixed response from fans; Check it out

Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan is the talk of the town. The trailer was just released and it has netizens talking about it. Here’s how Twitterati reacted to Sara and Kartik’s Love Aaj Kal. Check it out.

After a long wait, fans of Imtiaz Ali can finally rejoice as the trailer of his film, Love Aaj Kal starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in the lead is finally out. The film stars Sara and Kartik as Veer and Zoe and the second lead in the film is Aarushi Sharma. While the story revolves around Veer and Zoe in 2020, it time travels to 1990 when Kartik is a school going boy and has girlfriend played by Aarushi.

While the basic premise seems to be very similar to the previous Love Aaj Kal by Imtiaz Ali, fans of the filmmaker have been reacting to the trailer in a positive manner. Many have liked the fun and refreshing chemistry between Sara and Kartik but at the same time, some have even called out the filmmaker for reprising his own songs and story. Shot in New Delhi, Rajasthan and Himachal, Love Aaj Kal’s trailer was lauded for the sizzling chemistry between Sara and Kartik.

A user wrote on Twitter, “Their chemistry will be unbeatable for sure #LoveAajKal.” Another wrote, “#LoveAajKal trailer is poor. Looks like recreation of Older Love Aaj Kal. Yet another routine role of Karthik Aaryan though looks's good. And #SaraAliKhan 's wo "Tum Mujhe Tang Karne Lage Ho" shows she still needs to improve her acting skills. Yet another Jab Harry Met Sejal.” Another fan wanted to ask Imtiaz, “How come Imitiaz Ali is not tired by making the same movies over the years??? Same concept... different actors. #LoveAajKal2 #LoveAajKal.”

Check out the reactions:

How come Imitiaz Ali is not tired by making the same movies over the years??? Same concept... different actors. #LoveAajKal2 #LoveAajKal — Biswajit Patnaik (@biswa_87) January 17, 2020

#LoveAajKal trailer is poor. Looks like recreation of Older Love Aaj Kal. Yet another routine role of Karthik Aaryan though looks's good. And #SaraAliKhan 's wo "Tum Mujhe Tang Karne Lage Ho" shows she still needs to improve her acting skills. Yet another Jab Harry Met Sejal — Abhay Kumar (@_AbhayGhimire_) January 17, 2020

Their chemistry will be unbeatable for sure #LoveAajKal pic.twitter.com/iLZPHhxnoy — Aru (@Arundha58701742) January 17, 2020

Loved it so much! — Tanya Sharma (@Tanyaa2212) January 17, 2020

Loved it very much and can't wait to see it , all the best 4 all of u — Federer_crazier (@fedy_1) January 17, 2020

It is just awsomeeeee!! In absolute love with Veer and Zoe! Can't wait to watch the movieee — Nandita Mishra (@imnanditamishra) January 17, 2020

Waaaahh

Interesting Story All the best Baby#LoveAajKal — SunshinEShiRin (@Shirin_Afruj) January 17, 2020

Meanwhile, at the trailer launch, the lead pair, Sara and Kartik appeared cheerful and happy. They interacted with journalists and also addressed their questions. Fans of Sara and Kartik were present at the launch and Sara, Kartik posed with them for selfie. Love Aaj Kal also stars Ranpeep Hooda. However, he could not be seen in the same. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan and is slated to release on Valentine’s Day 2020.

Credits :Twitter

