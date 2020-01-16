Love Aaj Kal vs Shershaah: Kartik, Sara’s romance or Sidharth's valour; Which poster appealed the most to you?

On Thursday, two of the upcoming films, Love Aaj Kal and Shershaah’s poster were dropped. One featured Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan while other featured Sidharth Malhotra. Which poster has fans excited more. Find out.

2020 is already into its third week and fans of Bollywood films are enjoying the entertainment coming their way. On Thursday morning, Bollywood buffs woke up to catch a glimpse of two of the much awaited posters of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s Love Aaj Kal and ’s Shershaah. While one is a sequel to and starrer, the other one is based on the true story of Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra who fought in the Kargil War of 1999.

Pinkvilla decided to ask fans which poster appealed to them more between Sara and Kartik’s whirlwind romance and Sidharth’s tale of valour. While the initial polls are inclined towards the Imtiaz Ali’s directorial, Sidharth’s story of courage isn’t far behind. Initial reactions to Love Aaj Kal poster of Sara and Kartik are coming in on social media and fans are loving the two together. On the other hand, on Sidharth’s birthday fans loved the idea of the makers to share the first look of the dapper star as the Kargil War hero.

Imtiaz Ali’s film will star Sara and Kartik as Zoe and Veer while Shershaah will see Sidharth play late Captain Vikram Batra whose code name was the title of the film and who helped Indian Army win the battle of Tiger Hill in 1999. He was awarded the Param Vir Chakra posthumously. Shershaah is directed by Vishnuvardhan and produced by . The film also stars Sidharth rumoured beau, Kiara Advani as Captain Vikram Batra’s girlfriend, Dimple Cheema. Love Aaj Kal will hit the screens on Valentine’s Day 2020 while Shershaah will release on July 3, 2020. We wonder which film’s poster won your hearts more? Go ahead and take Pinkvilla’s poll below.

