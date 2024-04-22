Love Aaj Kal's Arushi Sharma drops PICS from fairytale wedding with Vaibhav Vishant; 'Forever etched in the fabric of time'

Arushi Sharma, the actress who captured many hearts with her innocence, beauty, and excellent acting in the movie Love Aaj Kal in 2020, recently got married to casting director Vaibhav Vishant.

Although a few sneak peeks of the wedding were shared by the guests who attended, fans were eagerly waiting for the bride and groom to share the pictures of thier special day. Finally, the wait is over! The couple has posted pictures on social media, and they're as dreamy as can be.

Arushi Sharma-Vaibhav Vishant offer a peek into their dreamy wedding

Arushi Sharma and Vaibhav Vishant recently shared their wedding photos, giving us a glimpse of their joyful celebration. They captioned the post, "Forever etched in the fabric of time - 18.04.2024. In a quiet corner of the world, with the mountains as our witness, we whispered promises in each other’s tender embrace. Thank you everyone for filling our hearts with so much joy and blessings." Have a look!

Who is Vaibhav Vishant

Vaibhav Vishant is a well-known casting director. He has contributed to more than 50 major feature films and web series. Some of his notable projects include Haider, PK, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Badlapur. Interestingly, he also served as the casting director for Kaala Paani. Arushi Sharma played a significant role in the web series. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

About Aarushi Sharma

Arushi Sharma, born on November 18, 1995, stepped into the world of acting with a minor role in Imtiaz Ali's Tamasha. However, it was her commendable performance in Ali's Love Aaj Kal in 2020 that truly put her on the map. The movie also features Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. Since then, Sharma has graced the screen in the Netflix drama film Jaadugar and featured in the series Kaala Pani.

ALSO READ: PICS: Love Aaj Kal actress Arushi Sharma ties the knot with casting director Vaibhav Vishant