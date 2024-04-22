Love Aaj Kal's Arushi Sharma drops PICS from fairytale wedding with Vaibhav Vishant; 'Forever etched in the fabric of time'
Actress Arushi Sharma recently tied the knot with casting director Vaibhav Vishant in a cozy wedding ceremony. The couple has shared some pictures, offering fans a peek into their special day. Take a look!
Arushi Sharma, the actress who captured many hearts with her innocence, beauty, and excellent acting in the movie Love Aaj Kal in 2020, recently got married to casting director Vaibhav Vishant.
Although a few sneak peeks of the wedding were shared by the guests who attended, fans were eagerly waiting for the bride and groom to share the pictures of thier special day. Finally, the wait is over! The couple has posted pictures on social media, and they're as dreamy as can be.
Arushi Sharma-Vaibhav Vishant offer a peek into their dreamy wedding
Arushi Sharma and Vaibhav Vishant recently shared their wedding photos, giving us a glimpse of their joyful celebration. They captioned the post, "Forever etched in the fabric of time - 18.04.2024. In a quiet corner of the world, with the mountains as our witness, we whispered promises in each other’s tender embrace. Thank you everyone for filling our hearts with so much joy and blessings." Have a look!
Who is Vaibhav Vishant
Vaibhav Vishant is a well-known casting director. He has contributed to more than 50 major feature films and web series. Some of his notable projects include Haider, PK, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Badlapur. Interestingly, he also served as the casting director for Kaala Paani. Arushi Sharma played a significant role in the web series.
About Aarushi Sharma
Arushi Sharma, born on November 18, 1995, stepped into the world of acting with a minor role in Imtiaz Ali's Tamasha. However, it was her commendable performance in Ali's Love Aaj Kal in 2020 that truly put her on the map. The movie also features Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. Since then, Sharma has graced the screen in the Netflix drama film Jaadugar and featured in the series Kaala Pani.
ALSO READ: PICS: Love Aaj Kal actress Arushi Sharma ties the knot with casting director Vaibhav Vishant