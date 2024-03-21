Love & War: Vicky Kaushal cannot wait to be on sets with Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt; admits ‘praying’ for this opportunity

Bollywood enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the chance to witness the magnificence of Sanjay Leela Bhansali once more on the big screen in Love & War. In addition, the star-studded cast of Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt has fans buzzing with excitement. The opportunity to see these talented actors share the screen is truly a dream come true for many. In a recent episode of No Filter Neha, the Sardar Udham star opened up about the film.

Vicky Kaushal on starting Love & War journey

Neha Dhupia in the episode asked Vicky Kaushal how was it to hear the narration from Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Love & War. The Sardar Udham star with twinkling eyes quipped that this is an opportunity that every actor is hoping and praying for. He further admitted to loving his films and loving him as a director.

Praising him further, Vicky added, “He is I think a master of his craft and to get this opportunity means the world to me. I’m really really looking forward for this journey to start because it’s not just going to be under the direction of Sanjay sir but also with 2 just amazing actors Alia and RK. I have worked with them individually. I’m so looking forward to being on the same set with them.”

Sanjay Leela Bhansali gears up for an action love story

Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed some time back that, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been fascinated to make a pure love story that stands the test of time and this one falls right in the zone. It's a timeless love story with three principal characters played by Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky. The maverick filmmaker is looking to take the film on floors around November 2024 with a marathon schedule. The yet-to-be-titled film is an original love story set against the backdrop of War. It's an homage by SLB to the 1964 classic, Sangam directed by Raj Kapoor," revealed a source close to the development.

